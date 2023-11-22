TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 2.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.37. 59,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 507,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TaskUs
TaskUs Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.