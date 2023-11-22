TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 2.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.37. 59,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 507,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.