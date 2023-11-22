TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

NYSE SNX opened at $98.74 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,658 shares of company stock worth $117,346,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

