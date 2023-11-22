Tejara Capital Ltd Buys 18,461 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 1.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock worth $221,241,743. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 870,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

