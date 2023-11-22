Tejara Capital Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.08% of Telesat worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 43.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Telesat by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,119. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

