Tejara Capital Ltd Has $14.47 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,456 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up 7.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Golar LNG by 25,300.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 9.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 445,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

