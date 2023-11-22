TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.11 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $117.11 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004499 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,787,866,501 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,003,468 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.