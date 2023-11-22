Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $85,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 689,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

