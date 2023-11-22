TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $150.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TFI International has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,270,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in TFI International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

