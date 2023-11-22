TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

