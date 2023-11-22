The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,022 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 969,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,333,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

