The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.48

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.48 and last traded at $107.98, with a volume of 39133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.