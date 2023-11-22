The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

