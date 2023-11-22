The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

GUT stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.