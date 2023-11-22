The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $16.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,723. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

