The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $1,510,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.