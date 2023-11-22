The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Kroger by 360.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

