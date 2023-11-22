The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.29. 1,581,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,206. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

