TomoChain (TOMO) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. TomoChain has a total market cap of $129.47 million and approximately $328,286.16 worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

