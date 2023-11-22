Traders Purchase Large Volume of DLocal Call Options (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 2,781 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 2,847,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

