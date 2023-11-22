TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TransDigm Group by 512.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $970.80 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $599.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,013.08. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $873.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

