TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.76% of TreeHouse Foods worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. 45,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,054. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

