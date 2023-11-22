Trexcoin (TREX) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,545.36

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $14,545.36 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded 90.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinXT (TREX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate TREX through the process of mining. BitcoinXT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of BitcoinXT is 0.125705 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,095.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.