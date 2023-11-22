TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.58. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

