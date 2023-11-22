TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 581 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

