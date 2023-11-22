TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,309 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,546,787. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

