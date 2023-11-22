TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 7,714 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,688. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average of $253.85.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.