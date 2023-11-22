TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $5.43 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,098. The company has a market cap of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

