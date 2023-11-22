TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $6.32 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,870 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

