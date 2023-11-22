TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 22,437 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,589,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.44. 2,055,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,793. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

