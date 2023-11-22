TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.09. 697,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $561.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

