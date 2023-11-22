TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,089,775. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.38 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $875.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

