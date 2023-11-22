U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,632 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

NYSE USB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

