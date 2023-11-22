UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 837,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

