UBS Group Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $75.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ANF stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 945,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,223. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,277.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $8,974,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 231.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 199,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 139,026 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.