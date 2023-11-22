UBS Group Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $77.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 445,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

