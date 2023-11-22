United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.00

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.80.

United Co.s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

