United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $247,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 157,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

