United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.58. 151,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

