Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.89

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.89 and last traded at $166.82, with a volume of 106944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.25.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

