Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Shares of UUU opened at $3.70 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

