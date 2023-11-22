Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Upexi Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Upexi has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

