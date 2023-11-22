USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 30,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 192,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,432,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,942,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,432,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,942,980.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,277 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,886 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

