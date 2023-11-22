Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 3.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 6,390,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,161,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

