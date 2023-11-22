Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,290,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 628,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,397. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

