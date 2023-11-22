Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.39

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.39, with a volume of 51132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.61.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.