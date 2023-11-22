Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $263.50

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $263.50 and last traded at $263.07, with a volume of 16368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $632,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

