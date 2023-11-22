Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Veracyte worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Veracyte by 92,979.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,424,000 after purchasing an additional 512,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,605,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period.

VCYT stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

