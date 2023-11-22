Verasity Price Hits $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $74.35 million and $22.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

