Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,640 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,068. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.