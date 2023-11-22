Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.97. 140,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 873,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

